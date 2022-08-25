Group describes UBEC’s Smart Schools as Commendable Example

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

At a time when Nigeria is Suffering from infrastructural deficits in almost all sectors of the country the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC is setting a commendable Example with its Smart School program at the cost of N21.6b which is about to take off across the country.

He said the Program which their investigations revealed entails building and Equipping of such schools across the country with modern instructional and vocational materials.

According to him, Executive Secretary, of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi who made this known said they have commenced the development of course outline and contents for the training of Education Managers,teachers,technical support personnel and other stakeholders for the schools and e-learning programs

The Smart Schools initiative he said will take care of Information, Communication and Telecommunication gabs in the training of school Children and will be located at Zonal, State and Senatorial levels all over the country,

The program,he added will ensure full implementation of e-Learning programs in Basic Education across the country following the challenges occasioned in the sub-sector by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and closure of Schools

These Building he explained are of ultra Modern Standard and different from the usual inferior buildings you find in our schools.

Under the leadership of Dr Boboyi, UBEC as an intervention agency wants to set a new standard on how school Buildings and public infrastructures should be

With this Commendable example from UBEC other MDAs should take a cue in order to make the era of sub-Standard public infrastructure a thing of the past.

