Group demands justice for  murdered civil servant in Yobe

A group, Women-led Civil Society Network (WOLNY) has called for justice for a civil servant, Hajiya Ammi Ibrahim, who was murdered in Yobe.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Hajiya Altine Ibrahim, in Damaturu on Monday called on the police to thoroughly investigate the murder and ensure speedy justice for Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim was murdered on Jan. 4 in bed beside her husband, Abubakar Musa, at their residence in Damaturu.

NAN reports that the Police have detained Musa, 43, in connection with the alleged murder.

“ WOLNY was informed of the tragic incident that occurred and we are deeply troubled by the details surrounding the death of Ammi Adamu, who is a volunteer in one of our member organizations.

“ It is indeed a cause for grave concern if a woman is not safe even while asleep on her own bed and with her husband. Who in our society is seen as a roof and major source of protection for the family,” she said.

Ibrahim noted with dismay the concerns expressed by several women over increasing cases of gender-based violence in the state.

She called on the state government and security agencies to protect women.

The chairperson commended the police for their swift response to the incidents, but charged them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrator of the dastardly act faces the full wrath of the law.

“ It is crucial that such atrocities are brought to the forefront to prevent further occurrences and to protect the rights and well-being of women in our society,” she said.(NAN)

By Nabilu Balarabe

