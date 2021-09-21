Group demands end to supply, sale of substandard goods

An Abuja based NGO, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI) on Tuesday demanded an immediate end to supply and sale of substandard goods especially foods and drugs in Nigerian markets.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Nigerians deserved quality and standard foods and drugs for healthy living.

Ikokwu noted that adulterated products especially foods and drugs were not only harmful to health but inimical to economic development and capable of obliterating the nation’s heritage.

She expressed worry over the influx of adulterated products in the market which were capable of killing those that would inherit the heritage of the nation

“Substandard or adulterated products of medical devices, construction materials, food and drugs among others pose great threat to the health, safety of the environment, property and lives of the citizens.

“It also discourages investments and entrepreneurship, as it renders their goods non-competitive.

“An authentic product is supposed to inspire customer confidence; induce value for money; be safe; be convinced of the healthy impact of the product especially drugs and foods to the body,” she said.

The CEO who blamed rising cases of illnesses on consumption of substandard foods and drugs, called on Consumer Protection Agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to rise up to the occasion.

“We urge Consumer Protection Agency, NAFDAC and others to live up to their responsibility of standardising and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria for the strict enforcement of powers of seizure.

“Confiscation and destruction of sub-standard products; including powers to seal off premises where such defective products are manufactured, stored or sold.”

Ikokwu tasked consumer protection agency on sensitisation of consumers to minimise use of substandard products.

According to her, sensitisation and awareness will enhance protection and ensure consumers make informed decisions on product quality.

She explained that counterfeiting was capable of destroying creativity and efforts of genuine manufacturers.

The SOHI boss called for stiffer penalties against the production, supply and sale of substandard goods commensurate with the offence in order to end it completely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is among the world’s highest market for fake and substandard goods.

These include drugs, electrical, electronics, household appliances, building materials, tyres and tubes, automobiles, machine spare parts, food and machines among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...