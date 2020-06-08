Group decries campaign of calumny against Cedarcrest

Share the news















A non governmental organisation, Good Health For Every Nigerian, has decried the way and manner some individuals have been going about rubbishing the good name of some private hospitals, saying that doing so is not in the interest of the country.



In a press briefing yesterday in Abuja by the group’s President, Dr. Abubakar Uba Mohammed, the group cited an example with Abuja based Cedarcrest Hospital, where some individuals are peddling “misinformation in some social media posts, relating to the treatment of a Covid-19 patient in the hospital.



“Cedarcrest does not receive Covid-19 cases for treatment and presently has no intention to do so. As Dr. Umelo Ferdinand, the Director Clinical Services of the hospital stated recently, In line with the best infection prevention and control practices, the hospital has ensured that its staff members have access to and utilize a robust supply of PPEs.

“In addition to that, there separate facilities and resources created for any suspected cases and have duly had these certified. The hospital does not admit any suspected cases into the main hospital, and the staff are well trained to be vigilant and alert about any possible symptoms.”



He added that “Cedarcrest has created a very safe environment for its staff to work, and for routine patients to be treated, though at this time of the pandemic, patients should avoid casual visits to hospitals, like other public places.”

