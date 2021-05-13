Old students of the Federal Government College (FGC) Nise, Anambra, have condemned what is termed as campaign of calumny against their alma mater and the Principal, Mrs Ijeoma Ekumankama.

The old students under the aegis of Concerned Alumni of FGC, Nise, made the condemnation in a statement by Mr Chinedu Aniagboso of the 2003 set and representatives of other sets issued to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

The statement said that the alumni received with utter shock the publication on a petition entitled ‘Save the Soul of Our Children’, sponsored by one Kenenna Obiatuegwu, raising a number of allegations, that included fraud and poor infrastructure.

The petition had accused the principal and the school management of unhealthy environment, malnutrition and intimidation of parents.

The statement noted that the poor state of infrastructure and amenities in the institution did not start with the current principal, who had spent just about two and half years.

It said that the alumni association was worried about the damage such publication could have done, not only to the management but also the institution, which had nurtured great minds for 26 years and more.

According to the old students, the malicious petition is a product of vendetta, because the petitioner does not have a child or ward in FGC Nise.

They noted that Obiatuegwu rather, was allegedly fighting the battle for his sister, who had made failed attempts to have the school adopt her hospital, as a referral centre.

”We wish to state that just as the case in most government owned institutions, FGC Nise, has its own infrastructure challenges, which to the best of our knowledge are being genuinely addressed.

”We will not allow anyone to malign and ridicule the school or its management in the name of pursuing personal vendetta.

”Therefore, we clarify that the infrastructure and amenities in the school were inherited by the current management.

“Based on our findings, the management has demonstrated genuine efforts and commitment toward making them better.

”The pictures and videos used in depicting the state of affairs were taken at a time the facilities were undergoing maintenance and so, no longer valid as the facilities have been fixed.

”Under the current administration, collapsed E-Library was reconstructed, the Junior Secondary (JS1) boys and girls hostels were tiled and repainted.

“Some 12 classes comprising the JS3 and the Senior Secondary (SS3) were installed with ceiling fans and painted,” it said.

The statement noted that an embankment was constructed on five block of classes to check erosion on the structures.

It added that a new principal’s house building was also constructed, with a modern gate house, adding that the school’s dining hall was equally tiled and painted while the school toilet seats and bathrooms were repaired and new ones built.

”A number of other projects were also executed including construction of drains in the hostels, installation of solar-powered street lights on strategic areas, construction of school pavilion and the completion of the Home Economics Department, among others,” it stated.

The statement called on the Federal Government to increase funding to the school to enable management to meet the educational and facility needs of the school.

It, however, commended the Federal Government on the capital projects and intervention projects funded through the annual national budgets. (NAN)

