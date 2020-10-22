Group counsels Kano residents on proper utilisation of dump sites

The Chairman of Kano Self-help Group, Mr Ibrahim Kofarnaisa, has counselled residents of the city on proper utilisation of dump sites to avoid environmental pollution.

Kofarnaisa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Kano that improper use of dump sites a sign of irresponsibility towards the community and the environment.

He noted that many residents had turned their drains and neighbourhood into refuse dumps, while children were being sent to dump refuse indiscriminately, with the expectation that government would clear it for them.

Kofarnaisa said that government had been doing its best in providing regulated dump sites at strategic places for easy management and accessibility, adding, however, that most people had created alternatives for themselves due to reasons best known to them.

“We all have a responsibility towards our immediate and the larger environment and any infraction on the chain of responsibility can make the environment to suffer.

“We must teach our children proper ethics of refuse dumping, because if they continue to dump into the drains, there are many risks associated with it,’’ he said.

Kofarnaisa highlighted some of the risks to include pollution, flooding and other environmental decay.

He, however, appealed to residents to critically play their roles in order to safeguard their health, ensure good hygiene and protect the environment from hazards. (NAN)