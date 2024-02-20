Group constructs 4 solar-powered boreholes in Plateau

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), has constructed solar-powered 4,000 capacity boreholes in four communities of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the boreholes are located in Doruwa Babuje and Gassa communities, of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), of Plateau.

Others are at Ariri, in Bassa and Sopp in Riyom LGAs of the state respectively.

The projects, which cost the organisation more than N7 million each, were inaugurated by the Fund on Tuesday separately.

Speaking at the event at Gassa, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, the Chairman of VSF, said that the gesture was part of its N250 million intervention in the state.

Represented by Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, his Special Adviser on Programmes and Operations , Danjuma said it was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of conflict victims in the state.

The Chairman added that the boreholes were part of VSF’s water and sanitation initiative, aimed at promoting personal hygiene and improving quality healthcare services.

”’Yesterday, we formally launched our project in Plateau for 2023 to 2024, and this will cover various thematic areas that will cushion the hardships of victims of conflicts in the state.

”We will be distributing foodstuff, educational materials, including training of teachers, income generation by providing equipment, and machines to the victims to start small businesses.

”We will do a lot in the areas of peace building, provide psycho-social support, water and sanitation, among others, which is part of what we are doing here today.

”Through this intervention, we intend to reach out to thousands of victims in the state, and the aim is to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the recent unrest in the state,” Danjuma said.

Inaugurating the projects, Mr Sunday Abdu, the Executive Secretary, Plateau Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), thanked VSF for the gesture.

Abdu called on members of the community, to protect the facilities from vandals; insisting that the huge resources spent in providing the boreholes should not go to waste.

”Anybody who provides water to you, has given you life. So, don’t joke with this facilities,” he advised.

Mr James Thoma, the Village Head of Gassa, also thanked the donors for the gesture, adding that it would enable them tackle some of the communicable diseases that lack of potable water, was causing.

(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta