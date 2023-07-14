Group congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

By Naomi Sharang

A group, Forum for State Chairmen of the Defunct CPC, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his unanimous endorsement as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday and jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Alhaji Kassim Mabo and Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Abiodun Oyaremi.

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The group said that the emergence of Tinubu was an attestation of his sterling leadership qualities and a good sign that Nigeria was about to take its rightful place in the comity of Nations.

It appealed to all Nigerians to support the government of Tinubu in his clear commitment to promptly address the various challenges confronting our dear nation.

“Without a doubt, the result of the 63rd Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau is a testament of Nigeria’s leadership not only in West Africa but in Africa as a whole.

“We call on Nigerians to pray for the President so that God will give him strength and wisdom to render effective leadership services to the people.”

The support group which worked for the actualisation of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the last general election, comprises all 36 former State Chairmen and the FCT of the defunct CPC).

NAN reports that Tinubu was elected as the ChairmEconomic Community of West African States, ECOWAS on July 8 at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu, who emerged the new chairman of ECOWAS, exactly 41 days after his inauguration as President, also warned that the threat to peace in the West African sub-region had reached alarming proportions.

The ECOWAS chairmanship position is held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for a one-year tenure.

NAN reports that former President Muhammadu Buhari had held the position from 2018 to 2019.

The chairman of ECOWAS plays a strategic role in conflict resolution, advocacy and liaises with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the executive responsible for the day-to-day management and implementation of ECOWAS policies and decisions. )NAN)

