Group congratulates Soludo, winner of Anambra governorship , says no need for litigation

A pro-democracy group, Southeast All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidency Project, on Wednesday congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the Nov. 6 governorship election Anambra.

Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, National of the a statement issued Abuja, also congratulated other contestants the race and described them as heroes of democracy.

While pointing out that the pro-democracy recorded a reflection of balance of strengths, Jideofo-Ogbuagu said there was no need for recrimination and litigation.

“We see a reasonable reflection of known balance of strengths Anambra.

“No-one distract the newly-elected governor as he prepare for inauguration and actual governance of the state,’’ the national stated.

According to Jideofo-Ogbuagu, the election has been won and lost.

Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the election with 112,229 votes while Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 53,807 votes.

Sen. Andy Uba (APC) scored 43,285 votes, while Sen. Ifeanyi Uba of Young Peoples Party (YPP) got 21,261 votes.

Soludo won 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state the election results by INEC on Wednesday Awka.

“Congratulations to the winner, Chukwuma Soludo of APGA and congratulations too to the gallant losers, principally, Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) Andy Uba (APC) and Ifeanyi Uba (YPP).

“They are all heroes of democracy,’’ Jideofo-Ogbuagu stated.

(NAN)

