Group congratulates Soludo, winner of Anambra governorship , says no need for litigation

A pro-democracy group, Southeast All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidency Project, on Wednesday congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, National Coordinator of the group in a statement issued in Abuja, also congratulated other contestants in the race and described them as heroes of democracy.

While pointing out that the pro-democracy group recorded a reflection of balance of party strengths, Jideofo-Ogbuagu said there was no need for recrimination and litigation.

“We see a reasonable reflection of known balance of party strengths in Anambra.

“No-one should distract the newly-elected governor as he must prepare for inauguration and actual governance of the state,’’ the national coordinator stated.

According to Jideofo-Ogbuagu, the election has been won and lost.

Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the election with 112,229 votes while Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 53,807 votes.

Sen. Andy Uba (APC) scored 43,285 votes, while Sen. Ifeanyi Uba of Young Peoples Party (YPP) got 21,261 votes.

Soludo won in 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by INEC on Wednesday in Awka.

“Congratulations to the winner, Chukwuma Soludo of APGA and congratulations too to the gallant losers, principally, Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) Andy Uba (APC) and Ifeanyi Uba (YPP).

“They are all heroes of democracy,’’ Jideofo-Ogbuagu stated.

(NAN)

