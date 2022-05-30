Group congratulates Atiku, tasks him on good governance

The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an Abuja based NGO has urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s 2023 Presidential Election candidate, to strengthen good governance in the country if he becomes president.



Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, the NGO’s National Coordinator, while congratulating Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the group was pleased with the peaceful conduct of the primary election.



Abubakar on Saturday in Abuja defeated 12 other candidates in a presidential primary election held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Out of the 767 accredited ballots at the election, he polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, came second with 237 votes.



Nnam said that his group in accordance with their vision of promoting good governance would continue to support democratic activities, especially in the country’s leadership recruitment processes.

He described Atiku’s victory as a well-deserved in view of Abubakar’s contributions to the development of democracy in the country.

“The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), a non-partisan/non-governmental organisation seeking good governance in Nigeria congratulations to Atiku Abubakar on his remarkable victory at the PDP presidential primary election”, he said.



The ILDC boss, who assured of his group’s commitment to progressive and united Nigeria, urged other political parties to select their candidates democratically.

He added: “It is without doubt that the outcome of the just concluded election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) highly reflects the opinion of the people”

Nnam said that the outcome of the PDP’s primaries is a demonstration the belief that Atiku is the most proficient candidate for this position.

He however expressed the confidence that Abubakar would reignite Nigerians’ faith in democracy by supporting a fair and peaceful election.

Nnam also said the group would use its 2.3 million membership strength to advance democracy in the country voting for credible candidates.

Nnam reiterated the determination of the group to support any candidate Nigerians would elect as president.

He urged other potential presidential election candidates to solve the religious, ethnic and other security challenges facing the country if elected president. (NAN)

