Group congratulates Aiyedatiwa, new Governor of Ondo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has extended its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his well-deserved swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

“We believe that his tenure will mark a new era of progress and development in the state,” the President of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Obi said that NANS acknowledged and appreciated the commitment and dedication demonstrated by Aiyedatiwa towards public service.

According to him, his vast experience while serving as the Deputy Governor and unwavering passion for the welfare of the people of Ondo State have earned him the trust and support of the student community.

“As the largest student organization in Nigeria, NANS stands in solidarity with Gov. Aiyedatiwa and his administration.

“We firmly pledge our unwavering support and commitment to his leadership. We are confident that under his guidance, the state will experience significant growth and advancement in various sectors.

“Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s ascension to the position of Executive Governor is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and his impeccable track record in public service, his loyalty as the Deputy Governor and extreme support to the good people of Ondo State.

“We have full faith in his ability to effectively steer the affairs of Ondo State towards progress and prosperity,” he said.

The NANS boss said that the association was particularly pleased with Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s promise to return the legacy of the state, which he had started while acting as Governor.

He said that NANS believed that his vision for Ondo aligns with the aspirations of the student community and the general populace.

Obi said: “We are confident that his administration will prioritise education, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and job creation.

“The student community, which represents the future of our nation, stands firmly behind Gov. Aiyedatiwa. We assure him of our unwavering commitment to support his policies and programmes aimed at improving the educational sector and empowering young people in Ondo State.”

The NANS boss called on all students in Ondo to rally behind Gov. Aiyedatiwa and actively participate in the developmental process of the state.

According to him, “we encourage students to contribute their ideas, skills, and energy towards the growth and progress of Ondo State under his leadership.

“As we move forward, NANS will remain a steadfast partner of Aiyedatiwa’s administration, offering constructive criticism when necessary and providing support to ensure the success of his policies and programmes,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

