Group conducts free cancer screening

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), an NGO, says it conducted free breast, cervical and prostate cancer screening on 868 people in the month of June 2021.

The information is in LAPO’s Stakeholder Report, July/August 2021 Edition, made available by Mr James-Wisdom Abhulimen, the Head of Advocacy and Communications of the group in Benin on Tuesday.

The report indicated that the screening was carried out under the LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control (LAPO-C4) project.

“The LAPO-C4 project which started in 2016 focuses on preventing cancer-related death through awareness creation and basic screening for early detection.

“It was carried out in target communities across Lagos, Edo, Imo, Rivers and Abuja, in partnership with six Community-Based Organisations.

“In June 2021, activities carried out under the project included sensitisation, stakeholders’ engagement and cancer screening.

“The screenings were Clinical Breast Examination, Visual Inspection with Acetic-acid and Prostate-Specific Antigen.”

It added that some beneficiaries were referred for further screening and treatment services.

The report added that 468 beneficiaries received referral services, while 15 persons were referred for treatment.

Similarly, 6,960 people comprising 5,067 females and 1,893 males were reached with cancer awareness services in the month

of June. (NAN)

