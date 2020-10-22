Group condemns use of force against protesters, slams looting

A group, the New Nigeria Project, NNP, has condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters while it slammed the mayhem unleashed by those using the protest to loot.

“We recognize and identify with the peaceful protests and protesters and their constitutional rights to protest, we therefore condemn in the strongest terms any form of violence against any peaceful protesters, but we also equally condemn those using the cloak of protest to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens destroying and looting their properties” NNP said in a statement signed by Mohammed Alhaji Danjuma.

The group also called on “government to listen to the calls of its citizens and take all necessary steps towards addressing those genuine calls for such reforms that will fix the myriad of issues and injustices that have bedeviled our country”

The NNP statement reads: “We have followed the recent “End SARS” protests with keen and patriotic interest, we have also observed with utmost dismay how what started out as a peaceful and purposeful protest for a genuinely valid cause, evolve and degenerate into a riotous uprising that poses existential threat not only to life and property of innocent and peace loving Nigerians but also to our fledgling democracy and unity as a Nation, a perilous and onerous approach to protest if left to fester among our teaming youth across the country.

“Above anything else, we place premium to the sanctity of our unity as country with a beautiful rainbow of diverse ethnicities under the geographical landmass called Nigeria. There is little or nothing to doubt that all is not well with the socio economic and political fabric of our national life as a country and people, there is so much that has gone wrong for so long that needs to be fixed and very urgently too, but change only comes with painstaking planning, patience, sacrifice and commitment. We recognize and identify with the peaceful protests and protesters and their constitutional rights to protest, we therefore condemn in the strongest terms any form of violence against any peaceful protesters, but we also equally condemn those using the cloak of protest to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens destroying and looting their properties.

“The last thing we need now as a nation is the break down of law and order which will present an opportunity to the anarchists and enemies of Nigeria to cash in and propagate their sinister and ignominious agenda as evident in the inciting posts and broadcasts being propagated on various platforms of the social media. History is replete with a lot of examples for us to see and learn from, an uprising and anarchy begets nothing but further woe to its people, let us remember Libya, Tunisia, Sudan, Iraq and even recently, Lebanon just to mention a few countries who are all a shadow of what they used to be post the Arab springs of a few years back.

“We therefore call on the Nigerian youth, our National leaders, religious and traditional leaders and all patriots to observe restrain and show leadership by putting Nigeria first in their actions and utterances so as to calm already frayed and sensitive nerves. This is the time to come together as a people and eschew any form of violence and sentiments that will further exacerbate our problems rather than solve them. Let us use our heads and hands to rebuild our nation towards prosperity let us not use our hearts and hands to destroy our common heritage, let us come together to build a New Nigeria for the good of all.

“We also call on the government to listen to the calls of its citizens and take all necessary steps towards addressing those genuine calls for such reforms that will fix the myriad of issues and injustices that have bedeviled our country, they must also take every necessary steps to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians where ever they live. Long live the good people of Nigeria!! God bless the federal republic of Nigeria!!!