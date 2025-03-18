Group condemns state of emergency in Rivers

The South-South Youths Initiative, a civil society group, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers amid prolonged political crises.

By Ikuru Lizzy

The South-South Youths Initiative, a civil society group, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers amid prolonged political crises.

Mr Imeabe Oscar, the group’s national president, issued the condemnation on Tuesday m in response to the President’s executive pronouncement.

According to him, the President should have explored alternative solutions rather than suspending the democratically elected Executive Arm of the State for six months.

He also criticised the appointment of a Sole Administrator for Rivers, calling it undemocratic and unfair to the people of the state.

“Our main concern is that the President did not suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who caused the crisis.

“We believe the President’s refusal to mention Wike in his broadcast, or suspend him alongside Siminalayi Fubara, shows clear bias in handling the matter.

“It is public knowledge that the political conflict is between Fubara and Wike. The Assembly is merely acting on Wike’s instructions.

“We therefore call on President Tinubu to suspend Wike as well. This will demonstrate commitment to equity, justice, and fair play,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the prolonged political crisis led to the suspension of Fubara and the State House of Assembly for six months.

Tinubu has also nominated Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) to immediately assume administrative control of the state on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, military vans have been deployed to key areas in Port Harcourt. Movement in the capital has been disrupted since the presidential declaration. (NAN)