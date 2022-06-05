Group condemns Ondo church attack, wants perpetrators arrested

By Joshua Oladipo

The Nigerian Development Front ( NDF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has condemned in strong terms the recent attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state, which had led to the death of many innocent lives.

Mr Charles Adeyemi, the President of the group, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adeyemi, who expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased and the state government, said there was the need to apprehend the assailants and ensure they are brought to face the wrath of laws.

According to him, the attack was evil and inhumane, looking at the damages done to human lives and the house of God.

He appealed to security agencies in the state to rise to the occasion and ensure that the perpetrators pay for their evil act.

Adeyemi, however, advised residents to be more vigilant in their respective areas, especially across various places of worships, schools and public gathering. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

