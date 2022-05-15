Group condemns killing of Deborah, demands justice 

By Polycarp Auta

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria has expressed concern about the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy.



The Christian group expressed the concern in a statement issued in Jos on Sunday by Rev. Caleb Ahima and Rev. Moses Ebuga, its president and general secretary respectively.



The fellowship, a collection of more than 25 denominations in the northern part of the country, maintained that the dastardly act must not be tolerated.



The group called on the federal and Sokoto State governments to bring the perpetrators to book.



“The Executive Council of the fellowship during its May 12 meeting received with rude shock the tragic murder of Miss Deborah Samuel , a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.



“We condemn this inhuman act in totality and in the strongest terms possible.

”We call on relevant uthorities to act decisively to bring those who committed this criminal act to face the full wrath of the law regardless of whoever is involved.



“This dastardly act must not be tolerated at all; the perpetrators should be dealt with to serve deterrent for future occurrence,” it called.

The fellowship, however, called on residents of the state, particularly Christians, not to take the law into theirs hands but allow the authorities to act appropriately.



“The fellowship extends its deepest condolences to the immediate family of Deborah Samuel and her entire community, and prayed God to console them,” the group said.

It further advised Christians to be fervent in prayers for justice and peace to reign in the country.(NAN)

