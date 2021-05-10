The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has condemned the unprovoked attacks on some police stations and posts in Rivers.

This is contained in a statement jointly issued by its National Director of Mobilisation, Abubakar Brown, and Chief Security Officer, George Okitikpi, in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven policemen, including four Assistant Superintendents of Police and three Inspectors of Police, were killed on Friday in surprise attacks by gunmen on police stations and posts in Port Harcourt and Emohua Local Government Area.

Friday’s attacks were the second time in Rivers in two weeks that gunmen opened fire on security posts, killing some security personnel in the process.

The group described the attacks as senseless, barbaric, and evil and called on the Federal Government to quickly arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“We call on indigenes, residents and groups in Rivers to speak up against this ugly development which could return the state to the dark days of insecurity and violence.

“It is unfortunate that personnel who are out to protect lives and properties are attacked and killed in such a gruesome manner, without recourse that they are human beings and breadwinners.

“This is a worrisome development, and as such, we urge everyone residing in the state to be vigilant and report suspicious movements around them,” he said.

MOSIEND said the wave of attacks on security personnel in Rivers was a clear indication that criminals had declared war on the state, to score cheap political points.

The group called on security agencies to rise up to the occasion through effective monitoring and supervision of its command and control, as well as information and intelligence gathering.

“We call on Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers to step up his game in the area of security by coming up with stringent measures capable of dousing tension and forestalling further attacks.

“The governor should strengthen his cooperation with the various security agencies, to stem the tide of violence before it snowballs into a full-blown crisis.

“MOSIEND commiserate with the families of the victims and Rivers people over recent tragic incidents.

“We must all come together to protect the state against the evil plot of those who have constituted themselves as anti-democratic and development forces,” it stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

