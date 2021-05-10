Group condemns attacks on Policemen in Rivers

  Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has condemned unprovoked attacks on some police stations and posts in Rivers.

This is contained in a statement  jointly issued by its National Director of Mobilisation, Abubakar Brown, and Chief Security Officer, George Okitikpi, in Port Harcourt on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven policemen, including four Assistant Superintendents of Police and three Inspectors of Police, were killed on Friday in surprise attacks by gunmen on police stations and  posts in Port Harcourt and Emohua Local Area.

Friday’s attacks were second time in Rivers in two weeks that gunmen opened fire on security posts, killing some security personnel in process.

The group described the attacks as senseless, barbaric, and evil and called on the Federal to quickly arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“We on indigenes, residents and groups in Rivers to speak up against this ugly which could return the state to the dark days of insecurity and violence.

“It is unfortunate that personnel who are to protect lives and properties are and killed in such a gruesome manner, recourse that they are human beings and breadwinners.

“This is a worrisome , and as such, we urge everyone residing in the state to be vigilant and report suspicious movements around ,” he said.

MOSIEND said the of attacks on security personnel in Rivers was a clear indication that had declared war on the state, to score cheap political points.

The group called on security agencies to rise up to the occasion through effective monitoring and supervision of its command and control, as well as information and intelligence gathering.

“We on Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers to step up his game in the area of security by coming up with stringent capable of dousing tension and forestalling further attacks.

“The governor should strengthen his cooperation with the various security agencies, to stem the tide of violence it snowballs into a full-blown crisis.

“MOSIEND commiserate with the families of the victims and Rivers people over recent tragic incidents.

“We must all come together to protect the state against the evil plot of those who have constituted themselves as anti- and forces,” it stated. (NAN)

