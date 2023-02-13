Group condemns attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Gwgwalada (FCT), Feb. 13, 2023 (NAN) The Nigeria Youth’s Movement for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed (NYMPODA) has condemned the attack on Labour Party (LP) supporters during OBIDATTI campaign rally held over the weekend in Lagos.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Godwin Onmonya, who criticised the attack in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, called on security agencies to fish out the attackers.

Onmonya said that some supporters were attacked on Saturday along Jakande Ajah with several people injured while several vehicles were vandalised.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders.

“The Labour Party and Peter Obi’s Campaign Organisation are a democratic movement and no member should be molested.

“The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and respect for the rule of law, the incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling,” he said.

According to him, such an act stands vehemently condemned and we call on the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks.

The national coordinator said: “We are getting death threats, almost daily attacks from thugs warning us to desist from holding walks or rallies for the Labour Party.

“But Nigerians are fed up with the continuous suffering and we want change, we are not going to stop until we get change.” (NAN)