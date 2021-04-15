Group condemns attack on Ebonyi community

Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth (ANY) Umuogudu Akpu, Ngbo in Ebonyi has condemned violent attack on community by gunmen, suspected to herders.


group’ position is contained in a communique made available to Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.


was signed by Uche Ega (President), Samuel Okpor (Secretary), Michael Odo (Legal Adviser) and 15 others.


NAN recalls that gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the community and destroyed property worth millions of naira.


“ANY condemns in strong terms the barbaric act by unknown gunmen and urge the government to assume its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens.


“We, the , have gone round in the areas with a view to ascertain the level of damage.


“The attack was carried out on four villages, including Ebele Umugadu, Otuebu Umugadu, Ndiegu Ibe-Agba and Odebo,” the communique stated.


appealed to the state and federal governments, public spirited individuals and corporate to come to the aid of the people, who lost all they had. (NAN)

