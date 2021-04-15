The Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth (ANY) Umuogudu Akpu, Ngbo in Ebonyi has condemned the violent attack on the community by gunmen, suspected to be herders.



The group’s position is contained in a communique made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.



It was signed by Uche Ega (President), Samuel Okpor (Secretary), Michael Odo (Legal Adviser) and 15 others.



NAN recalls that gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the community and destroyed property worth millions of naira.



“ANY condemns in strong terms the barbaric act by unknown gunmen and urge the government to assume its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens.



“We, the youths, have gone round in the affected areas with a view to ascertain the level of damage.



“The attack was carried out on four villages, including Ebele Umugadu, Otuebu Umugadu, Ndiegu Ibe-Agba and Odebo,” the communique stated.



It appealed to the state and federal governments, public spirited individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the people, who lost all they had. (NAN)

