Group condemns attack on Ebonyi community

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth (ANY) Umuogudu Akpu, Ngbo in Ebonyi has condemned the violent attack on the by gunmen, herders.
The group’s position is contained in a communique available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.
It was signed by Uche Ega (President), Samuel Okpor (Secretary), Michael Odo ( Adviser) and 15 others.


NAN recalls gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the and destroyed property worth of naira.
“ANY condemns in terms the barbaric act by unknown gunmen and urge the government assume its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens.
“We, the youths, have gone round in the affected areas with a to ascertain the level of damage.


“The attack was carried out on four villages, including Ebele Umugadu, Otuebu Umugadu, Ndiegu Ibe-Agba and Odebo,” the communique stated.
It appealed to the state and federal governments, spirited individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the people, who lost all they had. (NAN)

