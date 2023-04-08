Group commiserates with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

By Ikenna Uwadileke

A socio Cultural group, Odinma Ebiri Age Grade, has commiserated with the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu on the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

In a condolence message on Saturday by the Secretary General of Odinma Ebiri Age Grade, Mr Joseph Anyim, the group described the death as a huge loss.

According to Anyim, we received the sad news of the demise of the wife of our outstanding member and chief whip of the senate, Dr Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu who died at the age of 62.

“Her death is very painful and has robbed us of a compassionate wife and mother, who contributed immensely to the social advancement of humanity, especially women and children as wife of the former governor of Abia.

“Odinma Ebiri Age Grade mourns her transition and urge Kalu and members of the bereaved family to bear this huge loss with courage and faith.

“We earnestly pray for the peaceful repose of her soul; Amen,’’ Anyim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu is a member of the Odinma Ebiri Age Grade in Igbere, Abia. (NAN)