Group commiserates with Makinde over mother’s demise

Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), a socio-political support group to the Oyo State Government, has commiserated with Gov. Seyi Makinde over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

This is contained in a statement, signed by his spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s mother died on Thursday at the age of 80.

The OID said it sympathised with the state government and the entire people of Oyo State on the demise of the matriarch of the Makinde family, describing her death as a great loss.

“We receive the news of the death of our exceptional and beloved mother with a heavy heart.

“With total submission to the will of God, Mama lived a fulfilled and exemplary life. She was a great asset to the Pacesetter state by nurturing a son who is currently demonstrating what good governance entails.

“We are grateful for this rare gift and are confident that Mama will forever remain in our hearts as the conveyor of

people-oriented governor, who has immensely transformed Oyo State to an enviable status,” it said. (NAN)