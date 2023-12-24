Group commends Tinubu over 50% transport fare discount

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an NGO, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s approving 50 per cent reduction in transport fare on some routes for Nigerians travelling during the Yuletide.

The President of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Nnam described Tinubu as “a compassionate father who has shown commitment to the plight of the people through provision of quality leadership.

“What President Tinubu did recently by approving 50 per cent reduction in transportation fare is unprecedented.

“It is pure demonstration of love and care for ordinary Nigerians, especially now that there is economic burden on everyone.”

The ILDC chief, who urged Nigerians to always support Tinubu, said that patience is key to attaining greater economic height.

He urged thepresident not to lose focus or be distracted from giving Nigerians visionary leadership.

According to him, Tinubu has demonstrated that he has the interest of Nigerians at heart like no other leader in history.

“Tinubu has simply shown practical leadership by sharing and being responsive, by assuring citizens on approval of a 50-per-cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide.

“It is an empathetic style of leadership alien to Nigerian leadership class meant to alleviate people’s burden this festival”, h said.

NAN reports that Tinubu on Wednesday approved 50 per cent slash on interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling on some routes from Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

