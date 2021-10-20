Group commends Senate over direct primary

A group, People’s Life Improvement Foundation, has lauded the Senate over the amendment of the Electoral Act’s allowing mandatory direct primary for the nomination of candidates by political parties.

Precious Elekima, President of the foundation, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that the indirect primary option affected the internal party democracy in Nigerian politics.

According to him, the passage of direct primary and electronic transmission of election results were equally good for the country’s political process.

“A governor in Nigeria is a god in his party, using indirect primary party nominations to dictate who can succeed him as governor.

“Or who can vote for presidential candidates, who can be a senator, House of Representatives and State Assemblyman, also chairmen and councilors of local government.

“The power of president or governor only lasts for a maximum of eight years.

“However, with the new amendment clause of the direct party primary, this clause stimulates hard work, popularity, integrity, and so on.

“This will be your bargaining power for the voters to trust you,” Elekima said.

He said that the direct primary should be supported by all.

“Our best option for the preservation of political power is always better to leave it in the hands of the people.

“This is a win-win situation for the powerful and weak.

“The direct primary connects the ordinary people and the candidates.

‘It compels the candidates to campaign vigorously, which gives candidates a first-hand knowledge of the challenges of the people and society,” he said.

Elekima said that the indirect primary had robbed the country of very qualified people the opportunity to succeed in being nominated to become political party flag-bearers.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the entire amendment as passed by National Assembly, saying it would be the legacy Nigerians would remember him for. (NAN)

