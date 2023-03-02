Group commends Plateau residents over peaceful conduct during polls

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Peace and Mediation Working Committee has commended the residents of the state over their peaceful conduct during the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The committee gave the commendation on Wednesday in Jos in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Paul Jatau.

The committee maintained that though there were problems in few places the polls were generally peaceful.

The committee called on politicians and their supporters to accept the outcome of the polls, insisting that there must be winner and a loser in every contest.

It also advised aggrieved contestants to seek redress in court, instead of resorting to violence capable of taking the state back to its dark days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is a brainchild of an NGO, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse(YIAVHA) under its project ”Violence Monitoring and Mitigation”, aimed at ensuring peaceful elections in the country.

The NGO constituted a seven-man Peace and Mediation Committee to stave off electoral violence and ensure peaceful and credible polls in the general polls in Plateau.

NAN also reports that the project currently ongoing across the six geo-political zones of the country is in partnership with Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), International Republic Institute (IRI) and National Endowment for Democracy (NED). (NAN)