Group commends INEC for organising credible Kogi guber poll

By Stephen Adeleye

The United Progressive Political Parties (UPPP), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting free, fair, transparent and credible Kogi governorship election.

The chairman of the group, Alhaji Idirisu Bala, said this when he addressed a news conference in Lokoja.

Bala said that the briefing was endorsed by 10 out of the 18 political parties, that participated in the state governorship election.

He congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Ododo the candidate of APC for his victory at the poll.

“The UPPP is made up of progressive political parties in the state that believes in progressivism, whose aims and objectives is to see Kogi Agenda thrive in respective of political party affiliation.

“We are using this medium to congratulate INEC for painstakingly followed the processes of conducting the most freest, credible and transparent, election in Kogi since 1999 Democratic governance

“This election is substantially in compliance with the electoral laws, and the electoral umpires has followed the electoral guidelines as amended.

“This election is unequivocally devoid of any iota of sentiments, agenda setting or ethnicity, INEC announced the result after due diligent collation of results from all local government areas of Kogi,” he said.

Bala added “We make bold to say that this election is free, fair and credible and therefore acceptable to us.”

He appealed to Ododo to be magnanimous in victory by demonstrating the policy of all inclusive governance as examplified by our distinguished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bala commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his dexterity, and doggedness for providing leadership in all ramifications, saying posterity would not forget him.

He praised security agencies for standing tall in their assignment for their neutrality and for providing adequate security for the people to exercise their civic duty without any intimidation.

He urged stakeholders that participated in the poll to exercise restraints for the peace of the people Kogi.

“without peace, there’s no development”.

He urged Ododo to build on uniting the state where all sections of the three senatorial districts were treated fairly without any iota of sentiments.

