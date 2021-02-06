Group commends Imoga community for ejecting killer herdsmen

By Chimezie Godfrey

The leadership of Okpameri Leaders of Thought (OKPALOT) has lauded the people of Imoga community for the successful eviction of killer herdsmen from their land.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of OKPALOT, Dr. A. K Ekundayo and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said,”The leadership of OKPALOT commend the people of Imoga Community for peacefully evicting/ejecting the unauthorized killer herdsmen occupying their land.

“The leadership also admonishes other Okpameri Communities to emulate Imoga and peacefully resist any new occupation of their land by killer bandits and kidnappers masquerading as herdsmen forthwith.

“It urges the leadership of Imoga Community to identify, name and shame the people who collected one hundred and fifty thousand naira(N150,000) only and unilaterally allocate land to herdsmen without due consultation with the Palace and Imoga critical stakeholders.”

Ekundayo also commended the leadership of Imoga at all levels for their collaboration, partnership and proactiveness in resolving the issue peacefully without fracas.

According to him, the leadership further salutes the Imoga and Ikakumo Vigilantes and their youths for their synergy and professionalism in information gathering and sharing that unearthed and unmasked the identity and the new settlement of these killer herders who are suspected to be bandits and kidnapers

The leadership also appealed to all Okpameri communities and their neighbours to continue to massively invest in the Vigilantes in the area of welfare, hardware, training and retraining to boost their morale for optimum performance.

