Group commends FG for compensating victims of police brutality

By Ikenna Osuoha

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an Abuja-based NGO on Friday, commended the Federal Government for compensating 74 victims of police brutality.



Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of the group gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN recalls that the panel probing allegations of human rights violations committed by the defunct police unit, SARS, on Sept. 13, awarded N289 million to wronged victims.



The 11-member panel was inaugurated on Oct. 21, 2020.

NAN reports that the setting up of the panels in 29 states and Abuja was spurred by the nationwide EndSARS protest in October 2020

Nnam said that the compensation was a testimony of the federal government’s respect for human rights and sanctity of life.



He expressed satisfaction with the compensation, saying that it was a demonstration of government’s responsiveness to the yearnings of the people.



“I commend the Federal Government for setting up the panel in collaboration with National Human Rights Commission (NHUR) to address the matter appropriately.



“I also want to advise that it is time we strengthened our police system so as to prevent such occurrence again,” he said.

Nnam, who said that respect for human rights and sanctity of life were imperative in democratisation process, called on government to improve the country’s democratic institutions.



He affirmed the commitment of their group in upholding the tenets of good governance and democracy.

The ILDC boss called for collective efforts to transform Nigeria through stronger institutions than stronger individuals. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

