Group commends FCT minister on appointment of youth assistant

Coalition of Youth from the 19 Northern states has commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for appointing Mr Isaac David, as his Special Assistant on Youth Matters.

The coalition gave the commendation in a statement by its leader, Malam Ibrahim Bature, on Saturday in Abuja.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who appointed one of the best youth leaders in Nigeria to preside over all matters that concern FCT youths.’’

The coalition said David is the best choice for the position.

“The cap really fits him and we are excited that the interests of the youths are now in the safe hands because the appointment will go a long way to give Abuja youths a sense of belonging in this government.’’

It said the appointment would spur the youth to continue to support the government, adding that the FCT minister had done the youths proud.

“It is imperative we reciprocate by giving you support to make you succeed as the minister of FCT.’’

On his part, David appealed to the Abuja residents to pray for the success of the FCT administration under the leadership of Bello.

David, who is the President of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), spoke when he received the North Central Youth Parliament (NCYP).

He said that with their support and prayers, he would deliver on the new mandate given to him by the minister.(NAN)

