Group commends Fayemi on developmental strides

A socio-cultural group, Ikoro-Ekiti Hyso Club, in Irede Local Council Development area of Ekiti, has commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s development strides, saying the government has excelled in infrastructure development.

The group gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement signed by Dr Bayo Orire and Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The group noted that the state had witnessed unprecedented development under the present administration in the last three years in spite the state’s lean resources.

It thanked the governor for siting the headquarters of the recently created Irede Local Council Development Area(LCDA) in Ikoro-Ekiti.

The group appealed to the people of the community to support Fayemi’s administration in the areas of infrastructural developments and security.

“On behalf of the people of Ikoro-Ekiti, we want to appreciate Gov. Kayode Fayemi on the location of the headquarters of Irede Local Council Development Area at Ikoro-Ekiti.

“We also want to congratulate other towns in the LCDA for this achievement.

“Ikoro-Ekiti has the largest land mass in the LCDA. We believe the location of the headquarters at Ikoro-Ekiti is well justified,’’ it said.

The group, therefore, urged the traditional ruler of Ikoro-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Adeleye, to rally other Obas in the area for cooperation with the state government.

The group also commended members of the state House of Assembly for passing the new local government area bill into law.

Fayemi had on Aug. 6, announced the creation of 19 LCDAs after signing into law a Bill for the Creation of New Local Government Areas in Ekiti State and other Related Matters (2021).

The newly created LCDAs are Ado Central, Ado North, Ado West, Ajoni, Gbonyin, Ifeloju, Araromi, Ekameta, Ekiti South-East, Ero, Ifedara, Ifesowapo, Igbara Odo/Ogotun, Ikere West, Ikole West, Irede, Irewolede, Isokan and Okemesi. (NAN)

