Group commends Buhari, NNPC Board on incorporation of firm

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Progressive Arewa for Peace and Change Foundation has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director, Melle Kolo Kyari, Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye and the entire NNPC board on the successful registration and presentation of the certificate of incorporation of the indigenous giant oil firm to Mr President.

The President of the group Alhaji Tanko Shetimma disclosed this to journalists during the group’s just concluded AGM held in Abuja today.

Describing it as a laudable achievement in the history of Nigeria, Shetimma said the development would benefit many Nigerians.

In his words: ” This is a very commendable and laudable achievement. For the first time in the history of this nation have we had a thing like this.

Nigerians Now have the opportunity to benefit from NNPC as shareholders in its 200billion share units, the highest ever recorded by the corporate affirm commission “.

The group’s President, therefore, urged Nigerians to keep praying for President Muhammadu Buhari, NNPC leadership and the country at large.

“We are happy with this administration and the leadership of NNPC, Sylva, Kyari, Adokiye and others. They are our true heroes” he concluded.

