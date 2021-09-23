Group commends Buhari, leaders for solidarity with Tinubu

Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Deputy National Coordinator, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerian leaders for showing solidarity and to Chief Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader.

Ebere-Njoku , is also Executive member, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) made the remark in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He described President Buhari as ”a caring leader has demonstrated for his compatriots in many instances especially his visit to the APC national leader in London during his trying time.”

The ILDC Deputy Coordinator, prayed God to restore Tinubu’s health, described him as ”a political rallying point in the country.

“Tinubu remains a political colossus, a gentleman excellence and bridge builder believes in the progress and unity of Nigeria.

“The visit of our notable leaders including our amiable President shows that Tinubu is a true Patriot,” he said.

Ebere-Njoku saluted the able leadership of Aminu Suleiman-led Tinubu Support Organization for their unflinching support even during the time of health challenges.

He said that the continuous pilgrimage of Nigerian leaders and personalities to London to see Tinubu was a testimony of the APC’s leaders’ magnanimity and statesmanship.

Ebere-Njoku said that such personalities as Tinubu were not just bridge builders indispensable in national unity and development.

He asserted that Tinubu’s political track record was worthy of emulation hence the solidarity by men of integrity including President Buhari and others to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that President Muhammadu Buhari, some governors and other leaders had visited the APC National leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, in London where he went for medical attention.(NAN)

