Group commends Betara, Gagdi for stepping down for Abbas

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) on Monday commended Rep. Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdifor aligning themselves for stepping down for Tajudeen Abbas.

Nnam told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that their action was in tandem with the Spirit of June 12 which seeks to place national interest above personal ambition.

He said the action of the two lawmakers would reduce political tension in the National Assembly and promote national stability.

Nnam who saluted Nigeria on its Democracy Day, said that patriotism and sacrifice were key in strengthening the country’s democracy.

He advised the National Assembly member to vote wisely as they choose their leaders, urging them place national interest above personal interest as they make their choices.

The ILDC boss described the National Assembly as a critical arm of government that distinguished democracy from other systems of government.

Nnam however urged Nigerians to continue to support democracy by upholding the rule of law and other principles of democracy.

NAN reports that Betara and Gadji have stepped down for Abbas and Benjamin Kalu favoured by the All Progressives Congress for Speaker and Deputy Speaker. (NAN)

