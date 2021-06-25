Group commends Akeredolu for promoting Yoruba heritage

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday promised partner with the Yoruba Heritage Group promote the Yoruba heritage among the youths.

Akeredolu made the promise when a delegation of the Group, led president, Mr Segun Adesemoye visited the governor in Akure.

He thanked the group for commitment and belief in the of the Yoruba race, which gave birth compulsory singing of the state anthem at official event.

Akeredolu, who was represented his , Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised support the group’s upcoming programme tagged “Festival of Culture Ipate Asa” which would continue promote Yoruba heritage amongst the youths.

Earlier, Adesemoye commended Akeredolu for a voice in promoting the culture and values of the Yoruba people.

He said that the group was the indigenous brand committed to the promotion of the core values of Yoruba.

He lauded the governor for his support to the group programmes.

“Thank you sir for standing for peace and promotion of Yoruba race and also the voice for the race,’’ he said.

Adesemoye solicited the support of the state government for the group’s upcoming event tagged festival of culture.

Responding, Akeredolu thanked the group for their commendation, stressing that he believed in the of the Yoruba race.

Akeredolu promised to support the group programme to promote Yoruba heritage among the youths.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that a portrait was also presented to the governor for a worthy ambassador of the Yoruba race. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,