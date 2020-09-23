Group commence planting of 300 trees in Daura

Daura Emirate Social Media Forum has commenced planting of 300 trees in Daura, to enhance the environment.
Chairman of the group Alhaji Abubakar Dantakai disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Daura.
He said a town with well-planned trees and well managed green infrastructure becomes more resilient, sustainable and equitable in terms of nutrition, livelihood improvement and ecosystem conservation.
“Planting trees around buildings can reduce the need for air conditioning by 30 per cent,” he said.
Dantakai urged other non-governmental groups in Daura emirate to come together in developing the emirate in various ways.
Also, Fatuhu Muhammad, representing Daura/Sandamu/ Maiadua Federal Constituency, commended the forum for efforts to mitigate environmental issues of the area.
“I urge the group to continue enlightening people on the importance of tree planting in our community as it is essential for us and future generations,” he added.
NAN report that the trees were planted in different parts of Daura metropolis. (NAN)
