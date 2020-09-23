Group commence planting of 300 trees in Daura

Daura Emirate Social Media Forum has commenced planting of 300 trees in Daura, to enhance the environment.

Chairman of the group Alhaji Abubakar Dantakai disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Daura.

He said a town with well-planned trees and well managed green infrastructure becomes more resilient, sustainable and equitable in terms of nutrition, livelihood improvement and ecosystem conservation.

“Planting trees around buildings can reduce the need for air conditioning by 30 per cent,” he said.