Group charges Fani-Kayode to proffer solutions and not incitement on insecurity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Alliance has advised former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, not to escalate current security challenges with unguarded utterances.

The group gave the advice in a statement issued by its Secretary, Biodun Olajumoke, on Sunday in Abuja.

Olajumoke recalled that Fani-Kayode recently heaped blames on military hierarchy over insecurity in the country in a video recording following some terrorists’ attacks.

He stated that the former minister alleged that while young and junior officers were doing their best in the battlefield, senior commanders were doing nothing.

Fani-Kayode also alleged that it was becoming “increasingly difficult to comprehend the glaring incompetence and lack of patriotism, professionalism, diligence and courage of the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces’’.

Reacting to the video, Olajumoke accused Fani-Kayode of expressing frustration over the loyalty and total submission of the military under Gen. Lucky Irabor, to constituted authority.

According to him, rather than proffer solutions to security challenges, the video by Fani-Kayode smacks of deliberate efforts to cause more confusion and heighten tension in the polity.

He charged that Fani-Kayode was not unaware that political tension was one of the causes of the security challenges.

The secretary urged Fani-Kayode to proffer genuine solutions to the crisis, adding that all military personnel, whether young, junior soldiers and officers or senior officers had been victims of the security challenges.

According to him, what the nation needs now is to support the military to defeat the enemy and not to castigate or instigate military personnel against one other. (NAN)

