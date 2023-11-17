Group cautions Amotekun against human rights violation

By Angela Atabo

Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), a civil society organisation, has called on the Amotekun operatives to respect human rights in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Rafiu Lawal, the Executive Director of the conflict-prevention and peace building organisation, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Lawal said it was against this background that BBFORCE organised one-day training for Amotekun Corps Personnel in Ibadan with the theme: ‘Community Policing and Human Rights Protection’.

“I call on you, the Amotekun members, to incorporate human rights protection into your operations.

“Justice and fairness are fundamental principles that underscore the dignity and worth of every human being.

“Community policing requires a deep understanding of the communities you serve, an open dialogue with the citizens, and an unwavering commitment to address their unique needs and concerns.

“That it involves strengthening the bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and creating safer, more resilient neighbourhoods,” he said.

He said the objective of the training was to equip personnel of Amotekun Corps with necessary skill to recognise and apply human rights framework existing locally, nationally and internationally.

“This training underscores the core values that must underpin the services of the security outfit.

“Community policing is more than just a strategy, it is a philosophy rooted in partnership, collaboration, and a shared vision of safety and wellbeing’’, he said.

Lawal said every individual, regardless of background, deserved to be treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.

“Although there is a need to check citizens who go against the law and break the code of conduct of the society as stipulated in the constitution, law enforcement officers sometimes abuse their power and take the law into their hands’’, he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

