Group cautions against political protest at church premises

A group under the auspices of Abuja Grassroots Project has advised against staging political protest at Church premises to score what it described as ‘cheap points’.

Mr Yunusa Yusuf, Coordinator of the group, made the call at a news conference at the Dunamis International Church, in Abuja on Sunday.

Yusuf said that the Church of God should prevail against every evil plan.

He added that a person’s position should not be used to ridicule the Church for selfish reasons.

He said that the group would do everything within the orbit of law to prevent political protest from happening in the Church.

“Dunamis International is a Church, not protest ground that anybody will want to come with branded t-shirts meant for protest, just to score cheap political or social points.

“The Church of God must be given the respect it deserves and not be desecrated by selfish politicians or any vested groups.

“We cannot, under our watch, sit down and allow any person or group to destroy the hard-earned reputation of God’s servant, Dr Paul Enenche in a very cheap manner.

“Because, in the course of our Christian voyage, we have been following the activities of Pastor Enenche, and we have seen that he has a passion for soul-winning.

“So, we will not allow anybody to come out from anywhere to tarnish the good name that the man of God has built-in his years or total service to God Almighty,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...