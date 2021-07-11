Group cautions against political protest at church premises

A group under auspices of Abuja Grassroots Project has advised against staging political protest at premises to score what it described as ‘cheap points’.

Mr Yunusa Yusuf, Coordinator of group, made call at a news conference at Dunamis International , in Abuja on Sunday.

Yusuf said that of God should prevail against every evil plan.

He added that a person’s should not used to ridicule the Church for selfish reasons.

He said that the group would do everything within the orbit of law to prevent political protest happening in the Church.

“Dunamis International is a Church, not protest ground that anybody will want to with branded t-shirts meant for protest, just to score cheap political or social points.

“The Church of God must given the respect it deserves and not desecrated selfish politicians or any vested groups.

cannot, under our watch, sit down and allow any person or group to destroy the hard-earned reputation of God’s servant, Dr Paul Enenche in a very cheap manner.

“Because, in the course of our Christian voyage, have been following the activities of Pastor Enenche, and have seen that he has a passion for soul-winning.

“So, will not allow anybody to anywhere to tarnish the good name that the man of God has built-in years or service to God Almighty,” he said.(NAN)

