Group canvasses support for promotion of local content

An Abuja-based NGO, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), on Friday canvassed support for the promotion of local content in the country.

The group’s President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that patronage of Nigerian made goods and services would galvanise the economy for job and wealth creation.

Nnam, who called on Nigerians, especially government to make policies that would promote local content, said it was the roadmap to stable economic future.

“We should begin to be proud of our own, it is indeed expected of our lawmakers, businessmen and women to patronise Innoson Motors in all their vehicular dealings.

“Innoson is our own, so we should encourage him the same way Germans encouraged Volkswagen in its early days,” he said.