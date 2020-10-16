Group canvasses support for promotion of local content

An Abuja-based NGO, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), on Friday canvassed support for the promotion of local content in the country.
The group’s President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that patronage of Nigerian made goods and services would galvanise the economy for job and wealth creation.
Nnam, who called on Nigerians, especially government to make policies that would promote local content, said it was the roadmap to stable economic future.
“We should begin to be proud of our own, it is indeed expected of our lawmakers, businessmen and women to patronise Innoson Motors in all their vehicular dealings.
“Innoson is our own, so we should encourage him the same way Germans encouraged Volkswagen in its early days,” he said.
The ILDC boss commended Nigerian industrialists like Aliko Dangote and Innoson Chukwuma for taking the country to industrial glory and urged Nigerians to show ownership.
Nnam lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for driving people-oriented policies and called for more efforts aimed at rebuilding the economy.
According to him, Buhari unlike his predecessors has scored high in agricultural revolution which is also promotion of local content but we want him to do the same to the steel or manufacturing sector.
He noted the imperatives of using legislation to promote and encourage patronage of first Nigerian made vehicles by Innoson Motors.
NAN reports that one of the cardinal objectives of Buhari’s administration is promotion of local content for job and wealth creation.
Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., shortened as IVM, is a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company. (NAN)
Leave a Reply