Group canvasses peaceful supplementary poll in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Coalition of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observers has urged the electorate in Adamawa to show sportsmanship and work towards ensuring peaceful conduct of April 15 supplementary election in the state.

The group also urged residents of the state to turnout en masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the election.

The Coordinator of the group, North-East region, Mukhtar Mohammed -Joda told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday that the group would deploy 138 observers to ensure effective monitoring of the exercise across the 69 Polling Units.

According to him, the group is non partisan and z political initiative aimed towards the promotion and deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“We have registered offices across the 36 states and 774 local government areas.

“We had conducted series of voter education programme across the 21 LGAs in Adamawa,” he said.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure a level playing ground to all parties and candidates to achieve free, fair, credible and transparent election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has fixed April 15, for the conduct of governorship supplementary election in Adamawa.

The election would hold in 69 PUs across the state. (NAN)