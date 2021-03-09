The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students movement, has called for more political and social roles for women in the country.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in Enugu on Monday as the group joins women all over the world to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), 2021.

Okereafor said that PSM strongly believed in the capabilities of women across the world most especially Nigeria women.

According to him, some women in have displayed exemplary leadership prowess.

“They includes: Ma Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti; Dr Dora Akuiyili; Chief Folorunsho Alakija; Hajia Amina Muhammed, the UN Secretary General; Dr Addy Olubamiji PHD and our football female maestro, Asizat Oshoala,

“Others are Dr Funmi Ayinke; Onyenka Owenu; Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Dr Bamidele Abiodun, Madam Oluyemisi Olufunmilayo among several others.

“We strongly believe women should be allowed in higher positions of governance in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The PSM boss lamented that it was disheartening that Nigeria, a country with 36 states, has no single female executive governor.

“We call on women with unblemished records to get prepared ahead of 2023.

“We call on our female students and youths to emulate women of bankable and positive track records.

“They should desist from acts that brings shame to the women fold, even as we appeal to male students and youths to shun rape, violence against women and gender discrimination,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IWD day, which is celebrated every March 8, has this year’s theme as #choosetochallenge.

The IWD day is set aside to celebrate the socio-economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. (NAN)

