Group canvasses deepening of safety consciousness among youths

A police advocacy group, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), has advocated for deepening of safety consciousness among youths to check cultism, drug/substance abuse and other vices.

National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that there was the need to enhance safety education for young minds in all schools.

NAN reports that Amaraizu spoke on the sidelines of the World Day for Safety and Health, which is celebrated every April 28.

According to him, there is the need to expose young people to the immediate and future dangers of engaging in vices and bad habits as well as keeping bad companies.

“This safety education, when embarked on and sustained, will promote prevention of negative incidents, accidents and others in our environment, communities, homes and schools,” he said.

Amaraizu congratulated all stakeholders in the safety business on the commemoration of the Day, saying that it was in line with the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said: “Time has come for all to close ranks in order to help build good safety and health culture for a greater society.

“With a focus on enhancing social dialogue toward a culture of safety and health, there is the needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) three and eight for a greater society.”

NAN reports that the theme of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health celebration is: “Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture.”

NAN also reports that the Day was set aside by International Labour Organisation (ILO) to create awareness on issues of occupational safety and health of workers worldwide. (NAN)

