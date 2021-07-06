Group canvases gender mainstreaming in AfCFTA implementation

Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Nigeria is seeking gender mainstreaming in the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the country.

The President of OWIT Nigeria, Ms Blessing Irabor, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Irabor said that gender mainstreaming in AfCFTA would increase economic opportunities for women-owned businesses.

“In Nigeria, gender inequalities are prevalent across economic, political, social and environmental spheres, and consequently militating against inclusive and sustainable development.

“Implementation of AfCFTA in Nigeria requires effective gender mainstreaming which will be critical to helping Nigerian women harness the potential under the agreement.

“The AfCFTA framework includes an objective of gender equality (Article 3(e)) which must ride upon the principles of gender mainstreaming and attuned toward achievement of the African Union Agenda 2063,’’. she told NAN.

She said that intra-African trade liberalisation could worsen existing gender gaps if necessary steps would not taken to prevent or alleviate potential adverse effects arising from AfCFTA market liberalisation.

“It must be ensured that women leverage on the transformative potential of intra-African trade expansion.

“This must be premised on the design and implementation of gender-sensitive trade programmes, buttressed with context-specific assessment measures,’’ Irabor said. (NAN)

