Group canvases gender mainstreaming in AfCFTA implementation

July 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Organisation Women in International Trade (OWIT) Nigeria is seeking gender mainstreaming in the implementation African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the country.

The President OWIT Nigeria, Ms Blessing Irabor, made this known during an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Irabor said that gender mainstreaming in AfCFTA would increase  economic opportunities women-owned businesses.

“In Nigeria, gender inequalities are prevalent across economic, political, social and environmental spheres, and consequently militating against inclusive and sustainable development.

“Implementation AfCFTA in Nigeria requires effective gender mainstreaming which will be critical to helping Nigerian women harness the potential under the agreement.

“The AfCFTA framework includes an objective of gender equality (Article 3(e)) which must ride upon the principles of gender mainstreaming and attuned toward achievement of the African Union  Agenda 2063,’’. she told NAN.

She said that intra-African trade liberalisation worsen existing gender gaps if steps would not taken to prevent or alleviate potential adverse effects arising from AfCFTA liberalisation.

“It must be ensured that women leverage on the transformative potential of intra-African trade expansion.

“This must be premised on the design and implementation of gender-sensitive trade programmes, buttressed with context-specific measures,’’ Irabor said. (NAN)

