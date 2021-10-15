Group campaigns against violence against women politicians in Anambra

The Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre (GPSDC), has commenced the “Stop Violence Against Women in Politics (Stop-VAWIP),” campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 Governorship election in Anambra.The campaign, which was flagged off with a news conference on Friday in Awka, is organised in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and National Democratic Institute (NDI).SPSDC’s Media Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ubajekwe, said that the spate of pre-election violence and threats of violence in the state might negatively affect electoral participation, especially among women.

“GSPSDC carried out a research in the state and discovered that there is palpable fear among voters due to pre-election violence experienced across the state during political party campaigns.

“Women expressed their concerns that adequate measures are not in place for the protection of the women folk during the election.

“There was no visible rescue mission on the part of security agencies in volatile places.

“The vast number of registered women voters interviewed stated categorically that they might not participate in the electoral process due to cases of violence in the state,” he said.

Ubajekwe said the Stop-VAWIP campaign was aimed at ensuring that violence against women was mitigated.

He said it was also meant to ensure that youths were made to be aware of electoral offences to deter them from perpetrating violence.

According to him, the campaign is necessary as women constitute a good percentage of the registered voters in Anambra.

He said that the group had trained and deployed over 100 community mobilisers to conduct voter sensitisation and encourage women participation in the election.

“We have also established a hub in Awka to serve as the central location for all operations, including where incidents of violence against women from the hotline are tracked and crucial support is provided to survivors

“This effort is in collaboration with security services, the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs, National Orientation Agency, lawyers, medical services and other relevant stakeholders.

“We urge the public to report any case of violence against women within their environment by calling the hotline 0800-400-4444,” he said.

Ubajekwe urged the state government to work with security agencies to ensure the safety and security of residents so as to prevent voter apathy during the election.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair and credible governorship election. (NAN)

