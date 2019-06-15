Group campaigns against sex-for-marks syndrome at University Abuja

A Civil Society Group, Sofadondo, on Saturday organised an awareness campaign to guide against sex-for-marks syndrome at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada.

The coordinator of the group, Mr Olamide Oni said that cases of sex-for-marks in Nigeria universities had become a source of worry to stakeholders.

According to Oni, there is need for an aggressive campaign awareness to guide against the ugly trend before getting into the heads of many Nigerian universities girls.

“Over the years, there have been issues of female students being harassed for sex in return for marks, we are advocating for student to read to achieve their desired results.

“This campaign is set to encourage victims to report any case of victimisation at [email protected] and check our activities at: www.sofadondo.org.

“Sofadondo, as an organisation is committed to be the voice for the voiceless, the vulnerable, the oppressed and the downtrodden against all forms of sexual harassment in Nigerian institutions,” he said.

According to Oni, the organisation cuts across all Nigerian tertiary institutions with the basic aim of advocating for justice, fairness and engender a safe society.

He added that part of its mission was to sensitise the society on the dangers of sexual molestation, intimidation and harassment pervading in Nigeria societies and stand against same in the institutions.

He, however, called on female students to be cautious of their social activities and face their studies.

The campaign coincided with the 2018/2019 Convocation Ceremony of the university on Saturday. (NAN)

