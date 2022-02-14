Group campaigns against abortion in Kwara

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Coordinator, Children Evangelism Ministry (CEM) in Kwara, Mr Emmanuel Ayorinde, says babies in the womb are the most vulnerable and abused through abortions.

Ayorinde said this during an annual campaign and enlightenment walk against abortion, organised by CEM in collaboration with CSOs against abortion, in Ilorin on Monday.

The coordinator, who gave the theme of the campaign as “Don’t Kill The Baby, Choose Life”, said that abortion is an abheration to the purpose and plan of God.

He said that out of every 10 young girls aged 18, four to five of them have committed abortion, adding that babies in the womb are the most abused.

He called on the public, parents and government to make it a responsibility to save and protect children’s lives as one of the fundamental human rights.

“The aim of the organisation is to equip and empower children to fulfil destiny. We believe in total sanctity of life from conception to natural death.

“And anything we do to jeopardise this, is against the plan of God for humanity, and that is why we have decided to come out to let the public know that the sanctity of life must be preserved.

“One of the fundamental rights is right to life and we believe that a child at conception has the right to live.

“Babies in the womb are the most abused and vulnerable; they cry in silence and bear the pains of death through abortions and because their voice cannot be heard, we have decided to be their voice.

“Another troubling thing is that, abortion is not only among the unmarried alone, married couples also indulge in it, no baby should pay for the mistake and crime or made to bear the consequences of the parent’s actions.

“If anyone chose not to abstain, and fornicate which is a sin before God and it results in pregnancy, that baby should not be the one to suffer the consequences of your action,” he said.

The Coordinator of Anti-abortion Movement in Kwara, Mrs Light Olubo, also said a nation that supports killing of babies does not have a future.

Olubo, who said parents were not doing enough at training their children, tasked parents and the society on raising godly children, adding that they should teach children modesty and the fear of God.

“We are saying no to legalisation of abortion in Nigeria. Abortion is holocaust and we want to save the lives of the unborn.

“Statistics has it that over two million babies are killed in Nigeria and globally over 55 million babies are killed through abortions yearly.

“We want all hands on deck, let’s raise these children right, let the government do the needful in order to reduce abortion and not work towards legalising it.

“Abstinence is important, if youths abstain from sex, the issue of unwanted pregnancy and killing of babies won’t be there. The greatest child abuse that can be inflicted on any child is abortion,” Olubo said.

Master Amos Jonathan, a secondary school student at the event, said: “abortion is murder, it is termination of a baby’s life, it is a sin, it is a crime.

“Nigerians and the outside world should stand against abortion. We say no to legalisation of abortion in Nigeria, we say no to abortion.

“I want all my colleagues to stand against abortion and report abortion. I also want to advise those who want to abort a child, not to do it, it is a sin and an ungodly act. I wish you all a happy Valentine’s day.”

A National Youth Corps member, Mr Victoria Gbenu, said “abortion is evil, the life you cannot create why take it, you don’t know the future of any child.

“The dangers of abortion is numerous, it can damage the womb and make conception difficult in the future.

“Let us talk about the guilt it causes in the persons involved psychologically and emotionally, it weakens the body. I stand against abortion.

“If you have an unwanted pregnancy, NGOs and CSOs are out there to help you, don’t kill the baby, every child is a blessing, no child is a mistake.

“Abstaining from premarital sex is best prevention for unwanted pregnancy, if you are not ready to become parents,” Gbenu said. (NAN)

