The Coalition of Civil Society Organisation for Justice and Equity (CCSO-JE) has called on Nigerians to collaborate with the Police in the fight against criminality. Mr Olayemi Success, Chief Convener of CCSO-JE, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that Nigerians should bear in mind that security is the responsibility of all. He commended IGP Mohammed Adamu over the promotion of 141,391 officers, adding that this would spur the officers to work harder in the discharge of their duties.

“We commend the NPF for the elevation of deserving police officers to their next ranks through the effort of IGP Adamu and the Police Service Commission. “This will further spur the deserving officers to work harder in the discharge of their duties,’’ he said. Success also congratulated the IGP for the extension of his tenure by three months by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as well deserved gesture.

He said the organisation was in support of the extension because it would make room for the appointment of a capable successor. He, however, urged Adamu to discharge his duties more excellently to justify the confidence of well-meaning Nigerians and the President on him. According to Success, the police experienced tremendous development under Adamu, especially with regards to adherence to the rule of law and purchase of equipment for smooth operations.

“Furthermore, the long awaited community policing has become a reality through the genuine commitment of the IGP to people’s oriented policing in Nigeria,’’ he said. According to him, the police under its current leadership has become more proactive in tackling criminals even in their hide outs and in black spots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CCSO-JE is an umbrella body of some civil society organisation with special focus on equity and justice for all irrespective of gender. (NAN)