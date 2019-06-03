Group calls for rejigging of Abia security architecture

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on security agencies in Abia to rejig the state’s security architecture to save lives and property of residents.

The group said urgent action was required to tame the rising wave of crime in the state, especially Aba before the city is sacked by criminals.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday by the group’s President-General, Chief Goodluck Ibem.

The coalition condemned what it described as the increasing rate of insecurity posed to lives and property by rampaging criminals in the state.

“We are miffed by the increasing rate of insecurity in Abia State especially in Aba where criminals harass and even shoot people indiscriminately.

“What is worrisome is that the criminals raid the city without any challenge from the police or other security agencies whose primary duty is to protect lives and property.

“The recent attacks by hoodlums have shown that the police and other security agencies are not gathering enough intelligence required for adequate security of Abia state. This is indeed worrisome.

“On Friday, May 30, 2019, along Park Road in Aba, some hoodlums shot a tricycle operator in the head for foiling their attempt to kidnap a lady he was carrying in his tricycle.

“The hoodlums continued shooting for about 10 minutes and there was no response from the police, army or any other security agency,” they said.

The group therefore called on the state Commissioner of Police, the military authorities and other security agencies in the state fortify the security architecture of the state for improved services.

The group noted that security of lives and property is the chief responsibility of any government to its citizens, hence the need for the state government to sit up and secure Abia.

“The government cannot run away from its primary responsibility and so they should provide everything needed by our security agencies to do their job effectively.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the chief security officer of the nation, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and heads of other security agencies to quickly rejig their acts to ensure security of lives and property in Abia state,’’ they said. (NAN)

