Group calls for inauguration of NDDC Board

A Coalition of the South-South Support Groups on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Federal Government to inaugurate the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The National Coordinators of the groups, Mr Jator Abido; Mrs Regina Amadi; Chief Preye Ogbofoni and Mr John Umeh, made the call in a statement jointly signed on Thursday in Abuja.

They said that if the newly constituted NDDC Board was inaugurated, it would pave way for the optimal functioning of the commission and the development of the region.

“We want to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to make haste and inaugurate the Board of the NDDC, which was dully constituted by the president, but yet to be inaugurated.

“We want the president to take this appeal seriously to avoid a breach of security and lawlessness in the region as the 2023 elections draw near.

“It is our hope that the president’s action on the inauguration of the NDDC Board, will usher in the much needed development and security of the region,” group said.

It called on all politicians, especially delegates from the Niger Delta region to see the inauguration of NNDC Board as a priority.

“This is imperative because without peace and development, APC delegates from the region will not participate in the forthcoming party’s primaries.

“Politics is about development. For instance, the Ogoni Clean Up project needs to be well funded.

“Our appeal to delegates from the South-South region is that without the inauguration of the NNDC Board, none of them should participate in the APC primaries.

“Boycotting the primaries is the only viable way of peacefully protesting and making the people’s voices heard,” the group said. (NAN)

