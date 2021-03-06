A Non Governmental Organization, Association Against Child Sexual and Gender Based Violence, has called for an end to sexual harassment against the vulnerable in Bayelsa.

The group stated this on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mission of the group was to provide adequate care and support services, psychological capacity building and rehabilitation of vulnerable persons and survivors of all forms of sexual and gender based violence.

In her remarks, National Coordinator of the NGO, Amb. Eris Jewo-Ibi, said that the grassroots group, which comprises of community based organisation advocate allies should work hard for gender based violence to become a thing of the past.

According to her “We are launching our community base approach by eliminating such act in Yenagoa.

“Today we had our stakeholders’ meeting and we resolved that we want more people to stand up and speak against sexual and gender based violence.

“We had a three-day activities as we have identify some schools which will be sensitized on the need to report such case to the appropriate authorities.

“We believe that the rape culture should be broken, for it to be broken; the child needs to know that God created man and woman equally, so both are equal before God.

“We want the general public to join us in this movement that is focused on eliminating gender based violence in the family and the society at large,” she said.

The coordinator said that they had taken the advocacy to the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs and Gender Development, Ministry of Health and the Bayelsa House of Assembly as well as Nigerian Police Force.

She said the group had equally embarked on a three days sensitisation to enlighten the society on the danger of sexual harassment and the need to report to the appropriate authorities.

The group urged those molested to always speak out, adding that no form of fear or intimidation should deter them from reporting perpetrators of evil in the society.

The national coordinator commended the Bayelsa Assembly for passing the Violence Against Person’s bill into law, and appealed to Gov. Douye Diri, to accent to the bill.

She pointed out that after the governor’s accent, the advocacy would intensify to ensure that offenders were brought to justice. (NAN)

